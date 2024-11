Biden criticizes Trump's proposed tariffs as Trump speaks with Mexican president President Biden on Thursday warned against President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada, saying, "I hope he re-thinks it, I think it's a counterproductive thing to do," Meanwhile, Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are giving differing accounts of a call they had about the border. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more.