Biden committed to getting all Americans out of Afghanistan President Biden again addressed the nation on the Afghanistan crisis Friday. He's vowing to mobilize every resource necessary to safely evacuate Americans and Afghans who have helped the U.S. in the 20-year war. But as CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports, some Americans are facing violence from the Taliban as they try to get to the airport in Kabul. Evacuation flights were also temporarily halted Friday after a transfer facility in Qatar reached capacity. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports on the conditions there.