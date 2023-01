Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain to step down in major transition for administration White House chief of staff Ron Klain is stepping down in what will be the first major change to President Biden's White House leadership team. Chris Whipple, author of "The Fight of His Life," about Mr. Biden's first two years in office, and "The Gatekeepers," about presidential chiefs of staff, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the significance for the Biden presidency.