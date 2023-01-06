Watch CBS News

Biden awards medals to Jan. 6 defenders

President Biden marked the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol with a ceremony at the White House. He awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to 14 Americans for their efforts in defending democracy. Nancy Cordes reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.