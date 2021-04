Biden administration hits Russia with new sanctions The Biden administration has issued sweeping new sanctions against Russia. CBS News has learned more than 30 Russian entities are being targeted and 10 Russian intelligence officers, including some Russian diplomats, will be expelled from the U.S. Zeke Miller, a CBS News political contributor and a White House reporter for the Associated Press, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what this means for U.S.-Russia relations going forward.