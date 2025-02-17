Beyoncé fans complain of inconsistent ticket prices for Cowboy Carter Tour Some Beyoncé fans say they're seeing inconsistent ticket prices for the Cowboy Carter Tour, with some social media users pointing to seats in the same section going for different prices depending on when you bought the tickets. In a statement to CBS News, Ticketmaster said, "Prices were set in advance of the sales by the tour. Ticketmaster does not have surge pricing or dynamic algorithms to adjust ticket prices." Andrew Mall, associate professor of music at Northeastern University, joined CBS News to discuss the issue.