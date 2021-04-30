Live

Betsy DeVos booed during commencement ceremony

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was booed while speaking at the commencement ceremony at Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black institution in Florida. CBSN's Reena Ninan has the story.
