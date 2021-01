Best-selling author Angie Thomas talks new coming-of-age novel, "Concrete Rose" First on "CBS This Morning," New York Times best-selling author Angie Thomas discusses her new novel, "Concrete Rose." In it, Thomas revisits Garden Heights 17 years before the events of her debut novel, "The Hate U Give." Thomas talks about revisiting one of her favorite character's origin story and why she says there needs to be more diversity in children's literature.