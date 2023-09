Bernie Taupin, lyricist behind Elton John hits, on not holding back in his new memoir Bernie Taupin wrote the lyrics to many of Elton John's most beloved songs, including "Your Song," "I'm Still Standing," "Tiny Dancer" and "Candle in the Wind." Taupin joins "CBS Mornings" to share details about his new memoir, "Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me," how the duo worked together in the early days and the song he is most proud of.