Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bernie Sanders on universal healthcare, taxing the rich and taking on Clinton

Hillary Clinton's main Democratic rival in the presidential race is currently Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He is ahead of Clinton in Iowa and New Hampshire polls. Sanders calls himself a "Democratic socialist,” and thousands attend his rallies. His platform calls for ending income inequality, and he sees answers in universal health care, free college and paid family leave. Sanders joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his campaign.
