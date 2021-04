Bernie Sanders not done yet Despite being far behind Hillary Clinton in delegates, Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he won't back out of the race. After a victory in Indiana last night, Sanders said he will stay in the race until the convention, even though he is mathematically eliminated from clinching the Democratic nomination. CBS' Steve Chaggaris, CBSN political contributor Leslie Sanchez and RealClearPolitics' Caitlin Huey-Burns discuss why Sanders is not backing down.