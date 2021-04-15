Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sanders leads Clinton in Wisconsin

Bernie Sanders is five points ahead of Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin among likely Democratic voters. Caitlyn Huey-Burns from Real Clear Politics and Susan Page from USA Today join CBSN to discuss Clinton's uphill battle in that state.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.