Berkshires-inspired cookbook celebrates farm-to-table eating A new cookbook, years in the making, is celebrating a treasured American community in the Northeast. The Berkshires in Massachusetts have long been a cultural and summer vacation destination, and has recently been highlighted as a top farm-to-table destination. However, the farmers and cooks who live there year-round haven’t always gotten their due. Jeff Glor takes a look at how “The Berkshires Farm Table” cookbook aims to change that, one recipe at a time.