Ben Mezrich on new book about a real-life alien hunter Flying saucers and visits from extraterrestrials have long been a source of fascination in American culture. There are many who believe aliens and their ability to visit Earth are a fact, and some are willing to go to great lengths to prove it. That's the subject of author Ben Mezrich's new book, "The 37th Parallel," which tells the story of one man's 30-year quest to prove aliens are real. Mezrich joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the book and the so-called "UFO Highway."