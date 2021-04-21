Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ben Mezrich on new book about a real-life alien hunter

Flying saucers and visits from extraterrestrials have long been a source of fascination in American culture. There are many who believe aliens and their ability to visit Earth are a fact, and some are willing to go to great lengths to prove it. That's the subject of author Ben Mezrich's new book, "The 37th Parallel," which tells the story of one man's 30-year quest to prove aliens are real. Mezrich joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the book and the so-called "UFO Highway."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.