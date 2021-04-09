Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ben Carson "suspends" campaign for 2 weeks

GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson has "suspended" his campaign for two weeks to concentrate on his book tour. The communications director for Carson's campaign, Doug Watts, phones in to CBSN to defend the candidate's campaign pause.
