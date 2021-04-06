Live

Watch CBSN Live

Beloved HitchBOT destroyed in Philadelphia

HitchBOT was created with one goal in mind: to hitchhike across countries. After having success in Germany and Canada, the robot came to America but the journey was short-lived. Scott Pelley tells of HitchBOT's demise in the City of Brotherly Love.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.