Belarus claims to receive Russian nuclear weapons as Ukrainian counteroffensive continues
Ukraine is continuing its counteroffensive against Russia with officials saying the fighting is extremely fierce. Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed Wednesday his country has started taking delivery of tactical nuclear weapons from Russia. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee reports on the counteroffensive, and Samuel Charap, senior political scientist at the Rand Corporation, joins CBS News to discuss Lukashenko's claims.