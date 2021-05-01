Behind-the-scenes look at the Volkswagen emissions scandal In September 2015, the world learned German automaker Volkswagen had installed illegal software in 11 million diesel cars designed to conceal excess emissions during testing. Six Volkswagen employees were charged in the U.S. over the scandal, but its problems may not be over. New York Times European economics correspondent Jack Ewing, who covered this entire story, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Faster, Higher, Farther: The Volkswagen Scandal."