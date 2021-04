Behind the In-N-Out Burger dynasty When In-N-Out opened a new store in Oregon this month, it brought its burgers to the pacific northwest for the first time. Fiercely loyal fans showed up at 7 a.m. to get in line. Only on “CBS This Morning,” Ben Tracy brings us a rare interview with the company’s president, Lynsi Snyder, and finds the secret behind In-N-Out’s success.