Behind NASA spacecraft Juno's successful voyage to Jupiter NASA scientists celebrated spacecraft Juno's entry into Jupiter's orbit Monday night. Juno is the fastest orbiter ever built, but it still needed almost five years to travel almost two billion miles to Jupiter. Its mission is scheduled to last for 20 months. Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer and director of Fels Planetarium at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the feat.