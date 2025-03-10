Watch CBS News

Behind Ontario's tax on electricity for the U.S.

Canada's Ontario province is charging a 25% tax on electricity sent to the U.S. as retaliation over President Trump's tariffs. CBS News' Shanelle Kaul spoke to Ontario's energy minister, Stephen Lecce, about the strategy.
