Watch CBS News

Behind Biden's meetings with China's Xi, Trump

President Biden is at the APEC summit in Lima, Peru, where he will meet with China's Xi Jinping. CBS News' Natalie Brand has the latest on the significance of the meeting and more details on President-elect Donald Trump's chat with Mr. Biden.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.