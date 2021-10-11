Live

"Because of Anita" podcast explores historical significance of Anita Hill's 1991 testimony

The first public conversation between Anita Hill (who accused Judge Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment in front of his Supreme Court nominating committee) and Christine Blasey Ford (who testified about sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh) is featured in a new podcast, "Because of Anita." Co-hosts Cindi Leive and Salamishah Tillet join "CBS Mornings" to discuss their revealing interview.
