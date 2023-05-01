Battle to shape rules for 2024 state primaries, caucuses, conventions underway The first contest to pick the 2024 Republican presidential nominee isn't until February, but the battle to shape the rules of those contests has already started. Every state has a different system for turning votes into the delegates who will actually vote for a nominee at the convention in Milwaukee. States can hold conventions, caucuses or elections. Delegates can be allocated by proportion, in a winner-take-all system, or, some combination. Ben Jacobs, a politics reporter for Vox, has more.