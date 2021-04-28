Live

Watch CBSN Live

Battle heats up over replacing Obamacare

The Republican's new health care bill is facing opposition from lawmakers on both sides of aisle as well as several prominent lobby groups. Nancy Cordes joins CBSN to discuss the latest in the health care battle.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.