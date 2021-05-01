Live

Bats find new hangout in U.K. churches

Six thousand U.K. churches say they now have a major bat population, and some parishioners are worried that bats could be the demise of their church. The damage the bats have caused -- along with the waste they leave behind - cannot be repaired.
