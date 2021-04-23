Live

Watch CBSN Live

Barber offers discounts for kids who read to him

Any kid who comes to the Fuller Cut in Ypsilanti, Michigan, and reads from a book during their haircut gets two dollars shaved off the price. Owner Alex Fuller says the idea has really caught on. Dean Reynolds reports.
