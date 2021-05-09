Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bannon out at Breitbart after break with Trump

Steve Bannon is stepping down as executive chairman of Breitbart News, days after a remarkable public rebuke by President Trump over comments Bannon made to journalist Michael Wolff. The company announced Bannon's departure Tuesday.
