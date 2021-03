Ballerina Patricia McBride's award-winning, groundbreaking career When people watched Patricia McBride dance, many said they could almost feel her joy. She danced in more than 100 ballets throughout her career, but those created for her by the genius choreographer George Balanchine were the most glorious. Today, with her husband and fellow dancer Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux, she runs The Charlotte Ballet. Cultural correspondent Wynton Marsalis reports.