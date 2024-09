Baby hippo Moo Deng draws a crowd Huge crowds of doting fans are flocking to a small, previously quiet zoo in Thailand to see its latest sensation, a baby pygmy hippo named Moo Deng . With a name that means "bouncing pig" and a playful personality to match, Moo Deng has given her keepers an opportunity to boost the zoo's coffers. CBS News' Tina Kraus has more on the adorable hippo tale.