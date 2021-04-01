Live

Watch CBSN Live

Baby-boomer engineer reinvents his retirement

Millions of baby boomers are approaching retirement or have already given up their jobs, but many don't want to kick back. Julianna Goldman reports on 75-year-old Seth Goldstein who's creating inventions for passion, not a paycheck.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.