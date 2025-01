Ayesha Curry and Trisha Tobias introduce "Honeysuckle and Bone" through new imprint Chef, entrepreneur and bestselling author Ayesha Curry expands her empire into publishing with "Sweet July Books," an imprint dedicated to diverse voices. The first novel, "Honeysuckle and Bone" by Trisha Tobias, follows a young woman discovering dark secrets in Jamaica. They join "CBS Mornings."