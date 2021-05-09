Axios' Mike Allen on Trump's "rerun presidency" As President Trump finishes his first year in office, influential political reporters say little has changed about the way Mr. Trump is perceived in the job. Axios' Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei writes the president "started 2017 with about 40% of the country with him, and ends 2017 with about 40% of the country with him." He also started "haunted by Russian interference in the election, and ends 2017" in the same way. Allen, co-founder and executive editor of Axios, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why "every day feels like the last day."