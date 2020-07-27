Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
John Lewis
Trump National Security Adviser
Google Employees Working From Home
Gold Price
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Senate GOP to unveil next COVID-19 economic relief bill
Watch live: John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol
National security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19
Protests erupt across the U.S. and turn deadly in Texas
100 federal inmates have died from coronavirus
40 infected with coronavirus after church event in Alabama
COVID-19 vaccine testing now underway with 30,000 volunteers
Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to sea after U.S. jet incident
Gold hits all-time high, and it's a bit of a mystery why
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Battleground Tracker: COVID reshapes presidential race in Sun Belt
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
DNC hopes to reach more voters with new voter file model
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Ava DuVernay on John Lewis’ life and legacy
In an interview with Norah O’Donnell, Ava DuVernay reflected on the life of civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis, whom she met while directing her film "Selma."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue