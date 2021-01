Author Ty Seidule on his upbringing, ugly parts of American history. Author and former Army Brigadier General Ty Seidule served his country for more than 30 years. He says he retired in 2020 so he could speak his mind in full. Jeff Glor spoke with Seidule about his new book "Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner's Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause." In the book, Seidule goes into detail about his upbringing and about some ugly parts of history this country has endured.