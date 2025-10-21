Author Dan Silva on what stands out about Louvre heist and how it compares to his research The Louvre heist in Paris happened in broad daylight, just 30 minutes after the museum opened. French officials say the thieves used a basket lift to reach a window before smashing display cases, grabbing priceless jewels and fleeing within minutes, like something out of a novel. Bestselling author Daniel Silva has written more than two dozen books, many featuring art theft. He joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss what stands out about this real-life heist and how it compares to his novel research.