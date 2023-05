Austan Goolsbee says debt ceiling deal coming in the 11th hour is a "little dangerous" Austan Goolsbee, the president and CEO of the Chicago Fed, tells "Face the Nation" that the 11th hour deal to raise the debt ceiling is a "little dangerous" since "we must raise the debt ceiling. If President Biden and Republicans had not come to a deal, "the consequences for the financial system and for the broader economy would be extremely negative."