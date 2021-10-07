Aunt of missing Native woman discusses Violence Against Women act, search for her niece The future of the Violence Against Women act is hanging in the balance of the Senate as lawmakers debate reauthorizing the legislation. The bill, initially passed in 1994, is designed to address crimes often committed against women, like domestic abuse. The current bill would expand victim services and also strengthen protections for the LGBTQ+ community as well as Native Americans. Valenda Morigeau, whose niece is a Native woman and has been missing for more than three years, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.