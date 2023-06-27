Audio recording reveals former President Trump discussed "secret" docs on Iran at his golf club Audio obtained by CBS News purportedly reveals former President Donald Trump discussing "highly confidential" defense material on Iran at his New Jersey golf club. Trump said the 2021 recording was illegally leaked and comes after he was indicted for allegedly putting national security at risk by mishandling classified material. CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington, D.C.