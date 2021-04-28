Live

Watch CBSN Live

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigation

Amid mounting pressure, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his recusal from any Justice Department investigation involving the presidential campaigns. The move comes amid revelations of Sessions' contact with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the final months of the campign, as well as allegations that he lied about the meetings under oath. CBS News Justice Correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN with the latest details.
