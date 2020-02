Two NYPD shot by gunman in the Bronx New York City police call two unprovoked attacks on officers by the same alleged gunman "assassination attempts." Surveillance video shows the suspect, Robert Williams, apparently walking into a police station and officers running for cover after gunshots ring out. This all unfolded less than 12 hours after an officer was shot and wounded inside a police van. David Begnaud reports from the 41st Precinct in the Bronx.