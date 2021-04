Atlanta mayor on MLB relocating All-Star Game from Georgia over controversial voting law Major League Baseball is relocating its All-Star Game from Georgia, in response to a controversial new law that opponents say will make it harder for Georgians to vote. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact on her city, plus her response to Governor Brian Kemp doubling down on the law, and the calls to boycott, from both sides.