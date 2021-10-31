Live

Watch CBSN Live

Atlanta Braves tradition draws scrutiny

The Atlanta Braves are one victory away from their first World Series championship in more than 25 years, but a tradition in the stands and the team's name, is drawing new scrutiny. Mola Lenghi reports
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.