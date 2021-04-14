Live

Watch CBSN Live

At the toy convention, old is new again

Jamie Yuccas visited the New York Toy Fair to find out what kids are into these days. Turns out, many of the most popular toys today have been around for generations – but are being given a face-lift to stay fresh.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.