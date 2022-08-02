CBS News App
At least two killed in California wildfire
Officials say two people who apparently waited too long to evacuate were killed by the fast-moving McKinney Fire in Northern California. The blaze has now grown to a size bigger than the city of Seattle. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
