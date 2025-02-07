Watch CBS News

At least 7 cases of bird flu detected in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced seven cases of bird flu in live poultry markets in the New York City area and she has ordered the closure of all of these markets for the next week. CBS News correspondent Lana Zak has more.
