WorldView: At least 38 killed in Myanmar; several injured in Sweden stabbing attack At least 38 people were killed in what the U.N. described as the bloodiest day in Myanmar since last month's coup. Also, police in Sweden are investigating whether a stabbing attack was terrorism, and a teenager in Australia died after he was stung by a box jellyfish. Meanwhile, violence erupted in Nigeria during a ceremony reuniting parents with nearly 300 girls who were kidnapped from their boarding school. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins CBSN AM from Johannesburg with those stories.