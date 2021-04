At least 20 killed in tropical storm Erika There is a state of emergency in Florida as tropical storm Erika approaches. Governor Rick Scott says the powerful and deadly storm "poses a severe threat to the entire state." The storm has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, but it is expected to jump dramatically when it gets back over open water. There has been massive flooding and mudslides on the island of the Dominica and at least 20 people were killed. David Begnaud reports.