Asylum seekers on U.S. border await details on new Biden policy as others forgo official process Asylum seekers on the border are gaining entry into the United States to have their requests processed. Under former President Trump's "remain in Mexico" policy, asylum seekers crossing the border were forced to wait in Mexico until a future hearing. Now, President Biden's reversal of that policy has some seekers hopeful for change. Mireya Villarreal reports.