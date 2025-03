Astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams begin journey home after 9 months in space A SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams undocked from the International Space Station early Tuesday morning. They're scheduled to splash down off the Florida coast Tuesday evening after spending more than nine months in space. They originally expected to spend just eight days or so in orbit. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann has more.